Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, November 24, 2021:

Name: Alex J Benjamin Ii

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 3:01 am

Charge: Battery Of A Dating , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1800 Blk Eraste Landry ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: 2 YELLOW , BLACK UNCRACKED , BLACK , LA ID , BLUE SHORTS , RED BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0395714,

Name: Briana L Morgan

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 12:36 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED IN COURT AND HAD AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PINK SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES , PURPLE BRA , BLK , 5 GRAY , 2 GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013335,

Name: Charles S Hursey

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 11:48 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED AND A ACTIVE WARRANT WAS FOUND

Property: BLK SHIRT , GRAY JACKET , TAN PANTS , BLK SHOES , GRAY SOCKS , BLK , BLK FOLDER , BLUE , BLK MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013334,

Name: Cleveland J Perkins

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 5:26 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary , Theft Charge , Prohibited Acts -

Schedule Iv; , Unlawful For Any Person Knowin , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Meda DRV,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED AND ALSO HAS ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , BLACK , BLACK , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , PAPERS , GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , 1

RED SHOE , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0374881,21-0240376,21-0013346,21-0367280,

Name: Deyan Harris

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 1:38 pm

Charge: Careless Operation , Driver Must Be Licensed , Accident Reports; When And To , Unaut Use Of A Motor

Vehicle ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 3600 Blk Kallste Saloom RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0038227,21-0383227,

Name: Dwana Floyd

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 11:43 pm

Charge: Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk St Matthias DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: JEAN JACKET , BLACK SMART WATCH , BLACK CELL PHONE ( CRACKED) , WHITE CELL PHONE , 3 YELLOW BRACLETS

, BLACK BRACLET , 2 YELLOW RINGS , YELLOW NECKCHAIN , 1 YELLOW ANKLET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0396853,

Name: Edward Edmond

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 10:40 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk Huval STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE JACKET , PLAID PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , , YELLOW , COINS , GREY , CLEAR BAG MISC

COMMISSARY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0345955,21-0013340,

Name: Falasha Adams

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 10:48 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Merchants AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON ALTERCATION.

Property: GRAY JACKET , BLK SHIRT , JEANS , CAMO SHOES , DAMAGED , YELLOW , 2 , 16 INS CARDS , 5 SS CARDS ,

EBT , 6 MASTER CARD , 1 VISA , 1 WIC , 2 WALMART CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0396101,

Name: John P Sands

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 8:23 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Robert Lee Circle ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BROWN HAT , 1 KEY , GREY JACKET , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0396747,

Name: Justin Thibodeaux

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 11:19 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Violation Of Uniform

Controlle , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk S Washington STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: 2 CONDOMS , RED JACKET , RED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREEN

BOXERS , PAPERS , 2 CONDOMS , 1 SET , RED JACKET , RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK

SHOES , GREEN BOXERS , PAPERS , 2 BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0392034,

Name: Richard Campbell

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 12:44 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 2000 Blk Poinciana AVE,Mamou,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , , GREY , CANDY , , GREY , BLACK LEG BRACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013338,

Name: Rondell J Williams

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 11:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Martin Oaks DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO ALTERCATION

Property: PINK , GREEN , LOUISIANA , BLACK , 1 GREY , 1 YELLOW , 2 BLACK , GREY CHARGER WIRE , WHITE SHOES ,

BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY JACKET , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0396879,

Name: Terrance M Breaux

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 6:21 am

Charge: Batt Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Patterson STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE AND AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK AND WHITE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS , 2 , , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0394807,

Name: Tiara S Arceneaux

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 7:20 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Suspension/Revocation/Cancella , Proper Equipment Required On V ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Van Buren- A ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED HOODIE , WHITE SHOES , PINK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , 2 RUBBER BANDS , GREY UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA ,

BLACK PONYTAIL , WHITE EARRINGS ,

Associate(s): TYLER MOUTON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0396728,

Name: Travontae White

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 10:05 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk N Nova Scotia ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREEN JACKET , BLUE PANTS , GREY BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0188283,

Name: Trent M Stroud

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 5:26 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary , Possession Of Stolen Things , Ill Carrying Of Weapons ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Lormand STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BELT , GREY HAT , GREY EARRINGS , GREY , GREY

UNDERWEAR , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s): CLEVELAND PERKINS,

Incident Number(s): 20-0371457,21-0194536,21-0013343,

Name: Tyler Mouton

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 23, 2021 7:20 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk Gray Ridge DRV,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK JACKET , WHITE HEADPHONES , WHITE HEADPHONES IN WHITE CASE , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE

PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s): TIARA ARCENEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0396728,21-0013345,

