There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.

On Thursday morning, for instance, 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle made impact in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard.

Kaliste Saloom Road at Lake Farm Road, google street view Kaliste Saloom Road at Lake Farm Road, google street view loading...

That crash happened a couple of weeks after 25-year-old Xavier Broussard died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development.

Then, there were recent crashes involving motorcycles that happened on the last day of August off I-10 in Duson, on a Sunday in July on S. College Road, and at a roundabout at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier.

Roundabout Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier, google street view Roundabout Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier, google street view loading...

And, this doesn't even include a Sunday afternoon crash involving two people from Morgan City who died in a crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish when 83-year-old Shirley Chaisson's vehicle collided with 34-year-old Jeffrey Holmes's motorcycle after Chaisson tried to make a U-turn in the roadway.

All of these crashes mentioned ended up being fatal.

Well, on Wednesday morning, a man could be seen in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard holding a sign. When one of our salespeople Laurie Foreman caught up with the man, this is what he had to say:

He says his name is Brandon Duplechian, who says he was in a crash nearly a month ago that "was my fault" after he says he pulled out in front of a vehicle while changing lanes. He told Laurie that he wanted to return to the scene on Thursday's crash to bring awareness to drivers and riders - for drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists and for motorcyclists to be aware of other vehicles. His sign highlights macorg.com, an organization who believes "together we can provide a safer riding environment for anyone who rides a motorcycle."

And, yes, Brandon and Laurie are right: the crashes are way too rampant and many people drive way too fast, especially on Camellia Boulevard.

