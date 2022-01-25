Woman Attempts to Buy Baby From Mother at Walmart for $500,000

Woman Attempts to Buy Baby From Mother at Walmart for $500,000

What a bizarre story.

A woman in Crockett, Texas allegedly approached another woman in Walmart and asked if she'd sell her baby to her.

KPRC reports that Rebecca Taylor approached a mother and her two children in the self-checkout line at a Walmart and inquired about buying the younger of the two children.

Taylor reportedly offered the mother $250,000 for the baby boy.

The mother, who thought that Taylor was joking, told her there was no price large enough to buy her kids.

Well, the woman allegedly followed the family out of the store and started to scream that she'd pay $500,000 for the child, then threatened to take the baby.

Luckily the mother of this baby was able to get her kid to safety and call the police on the woman making these offers.

KPRC reports that video surveillance at Walmart seems to line up with the mother's reports and accusations in this case.

Let this story remind you to always keep an eye on your kids while out in public. You never really know what someone's intentions may be.

If Taylor is found guilty she could reportedly face up to 10 years in prison and be forced to pay up to $10,000 in fines.

The Messenger reports that Taylor was charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony and is still in custody.

 

