Woman Killed on Facebook Livestream Before Police Found Body Outside Baton Rouge Office Building

The body of a Baton Rouge woman was discovered by police after she was stabbed during an attack that was live-streamed on Facebook.

Police say Janice David was discovered on Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Monday night, around 10 p.m.

New details emerging this morning from WBRZ anchor Chris Nakamoto. According to sources, David was naked and bound to the steering wheel of the vehicle with jumper cables. It also appeared that someone had tried to set the vehicle with her body inside on fire.

According to WBRZ, several people came forward to the Baton Rouge Police Department telling them the fatal attack was streamed on Facebook for over 15 minutes.

One person is in custody, as of 8:30 this morning. The suspect is being identified as Earl Lee Johnson. He is being charged with first-degree murder. Police say Johnson and David were on a "days long drug binge" before he choked, beat, and stabbed her Monday night.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said this at the press conference:

"Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result, as everyone has seen on Facebook Live, is a very gruesome, very evil act,"

Police say more details will be coming as the day goes on.

The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference around 9:30 this morning with all details available at this time. This is a developing story, and we will continue to keep you updated.