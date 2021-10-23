Halloween is right around the corner and if you are looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, you can make plans to go visit 10 classic horror filming locations.

That's right, you can visit some of the most iconic horror movies of all time locations and see things like the graveyards, scary houses, and forests where the scary movies were filmed.

If you are a fan of horror movies like Friday The 13th, The Exorcist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more then this is right up your alley. There is even one location that is located in Louisiana.

According to MentalFloss.com, Here are the top 10 classic horror filming locations you can visit.

You can visit the cemetery from Night of the Living Dead which is located in Evans City, Pennsylvania.

Walkthrough the forest from The Blair Witch Project which is located in the Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Are you a fan of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?. Well, you can check out Dr. Frank-N-Furter's castle which has been turned into a hotel and now is called Oakley Court which is located in Windsor, United Kingdom.

Remember the schoolhouse from The Birds? Well, you can check it out by visiting it in Bodega, California.

Michael Myers fans, you can visit the Myers house in the original Halloween. It is located in South Pasadena, California.

Want to see where Linda Blair's head spun around and green puke projected out of her mouth? Then visit the steps that Father Damien Karras falls down in The Exorcist which is located in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C.

Need gas for your vehicle? Then visit the gas station in the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre which is located in Bastrop, Texas.

Everyone knows what Camp Crystal Lake is and you can visit the diner in the movie. The Crystal Lake Diner from the OG Friday the 13th.is actually called Blairstown Diner in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Possibly a great deterrent to having a kid was the movie Rosemary's Baby. How about taking a trip to New York City to visit the Dakota apartment building from Rosemary's Baby. Do you think that building is cursed? The reason is that is also the same place where Beatles legend John Lennon lived and was shot in front of. No thanks.

Do you remember the plantation where Brad Pitt's character lived in Interview with a Vampire? Well is right here in Louisiana. It's called the Oak Alley Plantation and is located in Vacherie, Louisiana which is located about 20 miles West of New Orleans.