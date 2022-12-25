10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Google Maps

 

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?

If so, you are in luck.

Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation.

While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on Only in Louisiana and it inspired me to find the 10 best Bed and Breakfasts right here in Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

Here are 10 of the best Bed & Breakfasts in Louisiana:

Google Maps
loading...

1. Fairfield Place
Located at 2221 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104, USA

Google Maps
loading...

2. La Belle Esplanade
Located at 2216 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA

Google Maps
loading...

3. R&B Bed and Breakfast
Located at 726 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA

Google Maps
loading...

4. The Myrtles Plantation
Located at 7747 US-61, St Francisville, LA 70775, USA

Google Maps
loading...

5. Steel Magnolia House
Located at 320 Jefferson St, Natchitoches, LA 71457, USA

Google Maps
loading...

6. T’Frere’s House Bed & Breakfast, Lafayette
Located at 1905 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

 

Google Maps
loading...

7. Le Village Guesthouse
Located at 121 Seale Ln, Eunice, LA 70535, USA

 

Google Maps
loading...

8. Louisiana Cajun Mansion Bed and Breakfast
Located at 4304 Decon Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592, USA

Google Maps
loading...

9. Maison Mouton Bed & Breakfast
Located at 338 N Sterling St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

 

Google Maps
loading...

10. The Ducote-Williams House
Located at 401 N St Charles St, Abbeville, LA 70510, USA

Bad Vacation Behavior

Vacation Spots I 100% Want to Visit Before I die

Filed Under: bed and breakfasts, louisiana
Categories: Lifestyle, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL