10 Places to Get a Great Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana
I think we have established that we love our food in South Louisiana.
One item that has always been a favorite of mine has been the Shrimp Poboy. I don't need it to be Lent or really need an excuse at all to sit down and eat one of these bad boys. Now I know what my favorite restaurant is when it comes to a Shrimp Poboy so I wanted to see what you guys said. The one thing I learned when I was reading through the comments is that people are serious about their Shrimp Poboys. I also realized just how lucky we are here in Acadiana that we have so many wonderful places to choose from when it comes to getting amazing food.
CJ wrote a similar story in September of 2020, so take a peek at his story too, and see how they match up with these results.
Here are the top 10 best restaurants to get a Shrimp Poboy from:
1. Olde Tyme Grocery
218 W St Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506
2. Bon Creole
1409 E St Peter St, New Iberia, LA 70560
3. Villagers Cafe
8400 Maurice Ave, Maurice, LA 70555
4. Rascal's Cajun Restaurant
133 Frontage Road, Rayne, LA 70578
5. Chris’ Poboys
1930 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
703 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503
6. Le Cafe
124 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
7. Pop’s Poboys
740 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501
8. Was a tie between Uncle T’s Oyster Bar and Acadiana Poboys
Uncle T’s Oyster Bar
1001 St Mary St, Scott, LA 70583
Acadiana Poboys
2848 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
9. Mama’s Fried Chicken
508 E Landry St, Opelousas, LA 70570
10. Pat’s Downtown
107 E Main St, Lafayette, LA 70501