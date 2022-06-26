18-Wheeler Engulfed in Flames Sunday Morning on I-10 East [VIDEO]

A listener sent this video to us Sunday morning from I-10, and as you can see here a large truck was engulfed in flames.

The truck was reportedly on fire on I-10 East, just off of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

I-10 East was closed at Ramah (Mile Marker 136) due to the fire.

We don't have any reports of injuries at the time of posting this. We'll follow the story and give you the latest when more information is released.

Here's the video from Sunday morning.

A few photos sent to us show that the fire has been extinguished, but the clean-up process is just underway.

