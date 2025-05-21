9 Arrested in Major Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Operation

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (KPEL) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's special task force focused on internet crimes against children, ICAC, has been working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate suspects participating in inappropriate behavior online with underage children.

Collaborative Effort Leads to 9 Arrests

According to Sheriff Jason Ard with LPSO, ICAC, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the Covington Police Department, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted investigations starting in March through April 2025.

Through these investigations, authorities identified nine individuals who were utilizing multiple social media platforms to target minors.

Their collaborative effort led to a total of nine arrests across Louisiana and Arkansas.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

Kevin Hamby — 31, Denham Springs, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Previously arrested for a sexual offense involving a minor



Shengjie Cheng —32, Baton Rouge, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Chinese National, ICE HOLD in place



Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa — 29, Walker, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Venezuelan National, known Tren De Aragua gang member, ICE HOLD in place



Cameron Varnado — 27, Amite, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony



Anthony Farr Jr. — 31, Little Rock, AR Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony



Matthew Totaro —36, Metairie, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Registered Sex Offender



Tytus Miles, 34, Livingston, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony



Devin Alipio, 25, Denham Springs, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Brought a loaded gun into the sting operation location



Matthew Traub, 25, Metairie, LA Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony Possession of Marijuana Under 14 grams Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Felony



Public Awareness and Safety Measures

Sheriff Ard reminds the community of how important their role is in protecting children from online predators.

LPSO reminds parents or guardians of the following:

Know their children's online activities

Set clear internet usage boundaries

Implement parental controls on devices

Conduct regular checks on children's internet use

Maintain open communication about online interactions

Educate children on the differences between online and real-world interactions

Call to Set Up a Presentation for Your Group Today

If you are interested in learning more from the LPSO ICAC team, call 225-435-1365 to set up a presentation.