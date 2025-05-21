9 Arrested in Major Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Operation
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (KPEL) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's special task force focused on internet crimes against children, ICAC, has been working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate suspects participating in inappropriate behavior online with underage children.
Collaborative Effort Leads to 9 Arrests
According to Sheriff Jason Ard with LPSO, ICAC, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the Covington Police Department, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted investigations starting in March through April 2025.
Through these investigations, authorities identified nine individuals who were utilizing multiple social media platforms to target minors.
Their collaborative effort led to a total of nine arrests across Louisiana and Arkansas.
Details of the Arrested Individuals
- Kevin Hamby — 31, Denham Springs, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Previously arrested for a sexual offense involving a minor
- Shengjie Cheng —32, Baton Rouge, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Chinese National, ICE HOLD in place
- Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa — 29, Walker, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Venezuelan National, known Tren De Aragua gang member, ICE HOLD in place
- Cameron Varnado — 27, Amite, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Anthony Farr Jr. — 31, Little Rock, AR
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Matthew Totaro —36, Metairie, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Registered Sex Offender
- Tytus Miles, 34, Livingston, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Devin Alipio, 25, Denham Springs, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Brought a loaded gun into the sting operation location
- Matthew Traub, 25, Metairie, LA
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Felony
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Felony
- Possession of Marijuana Under 14 grams
- Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Felony
Public Awareness and Safety Measures
Sheriff Ard reminds the community of how important their role is in protecting children from online predators.
LPSO reminds parents or guardians of the following:
Know their children's online activities
Set clear internet usage boundaries
Implement parental controls on devices
Conduct regular checks on children's internet use
Maintain open communication about online interactions
Educate children on the differences between online and real-world interactions
Call to Set Up a Presentation for Your Group Today
If you are interested in learning more from the LPSO ICAC team, call 225-435-1365 to set up a presentation.
LOOK: FBI Warns Against These Dangerous Scams Spreading in Louisiana