Neighbor Shows Where Stray Bullet Shot Through Apartment During Shooting of 9-Year-Old Lafayette Girl

Earlier this week, we reported on the 9-year-old girl who was shot after getting off the school bus near Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Now, a grandmother is telling KLFY News 10 that the young girl with special needs is recovering at Ochsner Lafayette General after being hit with a single stray bullet. Anna Bob says the bullet ripped straight through her granddaughter, hitting her liver and collapsing her lung.

Bob lives in the Oakview Apartments off East Simcoe Street in Lafayette and says her granddaughter got off of the bus and was walking in her front door, a daily routine for the young student.

That's when she was hit.

According to Lafayette Police, two people were in an argument on Simcoe when gunfire erupted in the middle of the afternoon.

I’m numb, confused, not understanding why this could happen during the day with kids getting off the bus. It doesn’t make any sense. If you’re upset at somebody, go to that person. Don’t start shooting randomly. It could hurt anybody. A bullet has no name.

A neighbor by the name of Charles Richardson described his experience during the incident.

Richardson even showed News 10 where bullets hit his door frame before traveling through the wall and leaving a hole before continuing into the next apartment.

I heard the kids get out of school. I came upstairs. I came in the house. I put my chain on my door. I opened the door. I went back here to mess with my chicken. Later on, I heard one shot. I thought a tire busted. Then I heard continuous shots and I hit the floor.

Richardson seemed hurt by the news of the young girl being shot since he's around the kids in the area on a daily basis.

The bullet hit her and went through. They took her and put her in the ambulance. I hope she’s alright. I see her all the time. I give her candy. That’s all they do. They’re kids

Lafayette PD is "aggressively" investigating the case but no one has been named as a suspect yet. See the full story here at News 10 and if you have any information that can help detectives find whoever is responsible for shooting the innocent young girl who is currently recovering after surgery.

We will update this story when more details are available.