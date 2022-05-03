A Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community’s Help

Another local business is asking for the community's help.

Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page today that they need help from the community.

According to the post, Caroline & Company is looking for the identity of the woman that is shown in the pictures below. It is said that she was in the store yesterday evening, Monday, May 2, 2022.

Caroline & Company asked that if you know who this woman is you can message them on Facebook, call the store at (337) 984-3263 or call the Lafayette Police Department.

We never like to see this kind of thing happen in our community but if you have any information at all please reach out to the appropriate people so that the situation can be taken care of.

