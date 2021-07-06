A New Business Coming To Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette is growing at a very fast rate these days! There are new businesses popping up every day and I am so excited about this new business that will be coming to Downtown Lafayette in the Fall of 2021.

According to Developing Lafayette, there is a new business that will be coming to downtown Lafayette that has Social Media in a frenzy.

Exposure, A selfie experience will be the first of its kind in Lafayette and will be located at 806 Jefferson Street. The 5,000 square foot studio gallery will offer a wide range of over 20 different creatively themed backdrops where visitors can take selfies or professional photos. Those who use the space can also customize the experience for personal or business use.

Exposure visitors can bring friends and their own cameras to take part in the action. Visits will average between 30 minutes and 1 hour, depending on group size. The time allotted will allow for clothing changes if necessary.

I got a chance to talk with the owners of Exposure, A Selfie Experience and when asked why they decided to get into this opportunity, Sarah Branton said,

"Nearly a year ago Carlie saw someone on Instagram visit one of these experiences and thought it would be a fun concept for Lafayette but at that time the world was still closed. Then, just a couple of months ago Carlie, Ali, and I were sitting together discussing an office space downtown and kind of looked at each other and said, "Let's just do it!" So we talked to our closest friends and business mentors and agreed to "do it scared". From that point, it only took three weeks to form a business plan, find a lease location, form our business entity and make the first press release. It's blossomed quickly and easily; like it's truly meant to be!"

Exposure is set to open in the fall and we will keep you updated with all the details as we get them! I can't wait to go check this new business out!

