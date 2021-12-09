A New Christmas Tradition is Coming to Abbeville This Weekend

If you are looking for another fun holiday event to attend with the family and give back to a worthy cause then this event is for you.

The Vermilion Boys & Girls Club is spreading the holiday cheer this weekend in Abbeville.

AA Comeaux Park in Abbeville will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is part of the Making Spirits Bright Holiday Light Trail that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

You can load up the car and drive through the park from 6-9 pm on Saturday to see the Christmas light displays.

Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana’s website.

"It's going to be a drive-thru Christmas light experience presented by Ray Chevrolet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.," said VBGC Unit Director Brian Ford. "We're also going to have a trolley in the square, so you can hop on the trolley, come through the park, and see all the Christmas lights, ornaments, and displays. Or you can actually just drive through in your vehicle and enjoy the experience."

If your family is wanting to take part in all of the Christmas cheer you can ride the trolley from Magdalen Square to the light trail. Tickets for the trolley ride are $5 for adults and $2 for children. Children 2 and under can ride for free.

Participants will also have the option to add on a Christmas Cheer Box that the whole family can enjoy, filled with Christmas treats and arts and crafts.

All proceeds will benefit the Vermilion Boys & Girls Club.

