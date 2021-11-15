A Partial Eclipse is Happening This Friday in Lafayette

We are about to experience a partial lunar eclipse in a few days, but what does that mean?

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon. However, the three bodies do not precisely line up when the eclipse takes place.

On Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19, 2021, we will experience the second lunar eclipse of this year. Most locations will be able to see at least 97% of the moon slip into the Earth’s shadow, and luckily for North America, we are supposed to have the best location to witness this special phenomenon.

When Will Lafayette See the Lunar Eclipse?

When it comes to Lafayette, La the partial eclipse will start on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 12:02 am. The point at which the partial eclipse reaches its full potential will be at 3:02 am and will finally conclude on Friday, November 19 at 6:03 am.

timeanddate.com

You can visit timeanddate.com to get the exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

This partial lunar eclipse will begin on Friday, November 19, 2021, and will be followed by a total solar eclipse on December 4, 2021.

