A Summertime ‘Baby Boom’ Has Hit Texas – 100 Born in 91 Hours

Apparently not everything slowed down during the extended COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. Two North Texas hospitals known for routinely delivering a mind-boggling number of newborns is busting at the seams after two baby-birthing marathons smashed their previous "high-scores."

According to the press release from the Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth's Andrews Women's Hospital, the facility had a non-stop baby spree between June 24th and June 28th. During a 47-hour span starting on the 24th, doctors and staff delivered a whopping 52 bundles of joy, including one set of twins who just happen to be the 41st set of twins born this year in the popular hospital! Then, on June 28th - they did it again! This time, it was 55 babies in 44 hours!

Keep in mind that this facility usually averages 15 deliveries a day - but during this stretch they were delivering more than a baby an hour (on average). According to Crossroads Today, this beat the hospital's previous record set in 2018 when they delivered 48 babies in 41 hours.

Just 1 week earlier at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, another impressive run of births happened in about the same amount of time. Between June 17th and June 19th, staff there welcomed 42 new faces to the world! At one point, 9 mothers were lined up to give birth at the same time! There's not enough ice chips in Texas for that kind of a rush! Luckily, everything worked out and all of those mothers gave birth within about 40 minutes of each other.

