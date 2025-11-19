What many people thought was a joke from New Orleans or an old clip from somewhere else has now been confirmed. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy told News 15 that the viral video showing riders on horseback trotting through the aisles of the Abbeville Walmart is very real, and it happened in Vermilion Parish.

The clip, originally shared by Philip Hanks and widely reposted across Facebook, shows at least a few horses being ridden inside the store while shoppers look on.

Abbeville Police say Walmart plans to press charges

Chief Hardy says investigators believe the stunt was connected to a nearby trail ride that spilled off the street and straight into the big-box retailer. By the time officers arrived, the riders and their horses were already gone, but police are now working to identify everyone involved. Walmart has indicated it plans to press charges, and Abbeville officers are reviewing video and social media to track down the culprits.

Online, some questioned why it took officers so long to respond in a town as small as Abbeville, while others argued that if people can bring dogs into stores, they do not see the problem with horses. Several commenters also pointed out a similar incident in Baker where riders were arrested after doing the same thing inside a Walmart.

‘Just kids having fun’ or dangerous stunt?

Reaction across Acadiana has been split. A loud group of commenters brushed it off as harmless, calling it “just people having innocent fun” and joking about “emotional support horses,” “cleanup on aisle 13” and even quoting “Whiskey for my men and beer for my horses.”

Others were not laughing. Many residents worried about safety, saying the horses could have easily been spooked inside a crowded store. Comments like “They could have hurt people,” “Horses are fast, large and dangerous” and “Walmart will get sued if someone gets hurt” captured the frustration of those who want charges filed and future copycats discouraged.

There was criticism for the riders as well as for the adults around them. Some locals said the animals deserved better care, while others argued that the young riders were chasing social media clout at the expense of basic common sense.

What everyone seems to agree on is one thing. The viral video was not fake, it was not New Orleans, and it was not somewhere else. It was Abbeville, Louisiana, and now police and Walmart are deciding what should happen next.