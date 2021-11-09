Acadia Parish Man Charged in Mother’s Death

UPDATE, 10:20 a.m.: The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has provided us with this mugshot of Stephen Myers. This photo comes from the Austin County, Texas, Sheriff's Office. Myers remains in custody in Texas while awaiting extradition to Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office & Austin County, TX, Sheriff's Office

Original Story, 10:07 a.m.:

A Crowley man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his mother.

According to Sheriff K. P. Gibson, relatives of Pamela Myers called the sheriff's office on Saturday to report Myers missing. The relatives told dispatchers that they hadn't seen Myers since Tuesday, November 2. Deputies then went to a field off Bamboo Road where Myers was last seen. There, the deputies found Myers dead with trauma to the face.

Deputies learned that Myers had been in that field with her son, Stephen Wayne Myers, II. They also found out that Stephen Myers had left the state and had gone to Austin County, Texas, just west of Houston.

Stephen Wayne Myers, II (Courtesy: Austin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to Gibson, his investigators worked with the Austin County Sheriff's Office to locate Stephen Myers. Austin County deputies tracked Stephen Myers to a home on FM Road 529 just outside of Bellville.

When authorities arrived at the house, Stephen Myers ran away. Deputies found him hiding in a brush behind the home and arrested him on a second-degree murder warrant and other outstanding warrants. The Austin County Sheriff's Office used K9 and aerial crews to spot Stephen Myers.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies in this case," Sheriff Gibson said. "I also would like Sheriff Jack Brandes and his staff who did not hesitate to assist in the capture of this murder suspect. I thank the entire Austin County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts."

Stephen Myers remains in the Austin County Jail on the warrant out of Acadia Parish. His extradition to Crowley is pending.

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?