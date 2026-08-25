(KPEL News) - Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says that a woman was arrested, and a Maurice man is being sought in connection with allegations involving a sexual abuse case with a minor.

According to investigators, they began looking into allegations that an adult had some sort of inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.

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Investigators alleged that their investigation revealed that a suspect has molested a minor child on more than one occasion while they were at a family member's home.

Acadia Parish Deputies Are Searching for Seth Ryan Montet

Investigators say 40-year-old Seth Ryan Montet of Maurice is also being sought in the case. They say he is wanted on the following charges:

Two counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Two counts of Oral Sexual Battery

Two counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

If you know where Montet can be found, please call Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: SCOTT MAN ARRESTED IN CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL CASE

Woman Arrested for Failing to Report Alleged Child Sex Abuse to Authorities

In addition to the allegations that a child was molested, investigators also contend that a family member was aware of the situation and did not report it to the police.

The family member who failed to inform the police of what was happening is also accused of telling the minor child to lie about the situation.

Acadia Sheriff's Office Elizabeth Touchet

Acadia Parish Authorities Have Arrested Elizabeth Touchet in Connection to Sex Abuse Allegations of a Minor

They have arrested 57-year-old Elizabeth Touchet on the following felony charges:

Failure to Report the Commission of a Crime

Intimidating a Witness

The search and investigation are ongoing.