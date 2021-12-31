Acadiana Businesses Voted to Have the ‘Friendliest Staff’

Acadiana is known to have the best food and the friendliest people in the world. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, workers are having to work longer hours, adapt to different ways to get the job done and they're having to put up with a public that is a little more 'on edge' than before the pandemic as mentions are high. So which Acadiana businesses are doing an exceptional job at customer service?

In a recent online survey, hundreds of responses were taken into concentration to determine which businesses in Acadiana had the friendliest cashiers and overall staff. These businesses go out of their way every day to make sure your customer experience is a good one. Here at the Top 3 businesses in Acadiana for "Friendliest Cashiers and Staff"

#1 NuNu's Market (Youngsville, Milton, Maurice and Scott)

NuNu's Market Facebook

NuNu's Market has locations in Youngsville, Milton, Maurice and Scott. More participants agreed that all locations have nice staffs that are always smiling, helpful and happy to see you.

Don Melissa Girouard said, "Everyone at NuNu's in Scott. has the fancy specialty meat name but still has the Early country store atmosphere. There is a gentleman there that is not a cashier but bag boy Corey is his name I think. The friendliest guy I have ever met." Sarah Kidder thinks, "Austin Credeur at NuNu's" is friendly. Saralyn Carpenter, "All the ones at NuNu's. Charlene Meaux Benoit said when it comes to a friendly staff, "All of NuNu's in Youngsville. "Collin Mier at NuNu's in Youngsville" has Debbie Fuqua Richard's vote for being the most friendly staff member. "Why none other than 'Employee of the year' at NuNu's in Milton...Denise Romero Kidder", responded Heather Mire. Angel at NuNu's in Youngsville...she is the best!!!!", claims Chantel Bellanger Danos.

Congratulations to all four locations of NuNu's Market for getting the most positive mentions regarding staff friendliness from all participants in the survey.

#2 Jet Coffee (Lafayette and Broussard)

Jet Coffee, Facebook

Coming in at number two (a very close number two) is Jet Coffee with two locations, Lafayette and Broussard. According to participants' responses and based on the number of cars lined up for coffee, Jet Coffee must be doing something right.

When asked who had the most friendly cashiers in Acadiana, Alisa Ann Leblanc said, "Jet Coffee, All the employees". "Kevin at Jet Coffee" responded Nicole Brown Myers. Arturo Trevino, "Any cashier at Jet Coffee in Lafayette. They have the friendliest staff in Acadiana. Their Broussard employees are the same way too!".

Congratulations to Jet Coffee, a relatively new business in Acadiana serving a great product with a smile.

#3 Super 1 Foods (Lafayette, Scott, Youngsville, Carencro)

Super 1 Foods, Google Maps

Super 1 Foods has several locations around the Acadiana area, but the locations mentioned most in the survey were Super 1 Foods in Scott and Super 1 Foods on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

Kirsty Arabie Trahan said, "All employees @ Super 1 Foods in Scott...all are super kind and always very helpful!!". "Lori at Super One on Ambassador" is always friendly according to Emma Guillory.

Congratulations to Super 1 Foods in Scott and on Ambassador Caffery for making the survey. Great job!

Fine service is becoming a thing of the past in the world today. From phone recordings that get you nowhere when you call a business to employees that couldn't care less that you showed up where they work, thank you to these fine Acadiana businesses that still know a thing or two about hospitality.