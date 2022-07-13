NEW Lafayette Destination North of Florida—Best Beach in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman has been rating America's top beaches since 1991. His lists are considered the leading diagram for finding the best beaches in the U.S. America has beautiful beaches. Most people in Acadiana flock to Florida for picturesque beaches, according to Dr. Leatherman, although Florida has gorgeous coastal beaches, the best beach in America is in North Carolina.

The water, sand, breeze a nice beach can take away the stress of everyday life. In America, beaches are the most popular family destination during the summer. In Acadiana, thousands of families head to Florida for the perfect beach vacation. Dr. Leatherman has some advice for those who head to Florida for the beach. You're going to the wrong southern state.

Instead of Florida, head to North Carolina. That's right, North Carolina. Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach on Ocracoke Island tops the doctor's list of the Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

The remote area is part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

This is a great beach to relax, communicate with nature and enjoy the wildlife and the wide sandy beach, said Dr. Leatherman to Travel + Leisure.

The wider the beach, the better it is for recreation and there is plenty of space for everybody here. -Dr. Leatherman to Travel + Leisure

Not only is the beach and water amazing, but there are also wild ponies on the island. You can stay in one of the incredible bed-and-breakfasts and enjoy some of the best seafood on the planet on the 26-mile island with its 16-mile coastline.

When on the island you can rent bikes for outdoor exploring or golf carts for the slower explorer. The Ocracoke Village Tram is also available free.

Ocracoke Island is only accessible by boat or plane.