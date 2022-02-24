Adult Zippered Drink Pouches are the Rage This Mardi Gras

Imagine if an IV bag and your children's Capri-Sun pouch had an offspring, there you have it...the adult zippered drink pouch with a sassy saying and a straw.

No glass allowed this Marid Gras, no problem. Who needs glass when you can drink along the parade route from what looks like an IV bag with a straw!

The adult zippered clear plastic drink pouches hold about 16 ounces of liquid. Perfect for pre-mixed cocktails. The zipper keeps them leakproof. When you're ready for a drink, just insert the straw (included) and you're in business. There are even two holes at the top for hanging when you have to catch beads.

The adult zippered drink pouches are available with three different sayings printed on the bag, "mama's juice pouch", "sip me, baby one more time" and "you can't sip with us". (Sayings are printed, not decals)

Adult Zippered Drink Pouches

("you can't sip with us" and "sip me, baby one more time" are the only two pouches available at this time.)

In Lafayette, these uniquely fun drink pouches, perfect for Mardi Gras, are available at Neighbors Pharmacy located at 6770 Johnston Street. They are selling these like crazy and QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED. They are only $3.99 per bag.

Mardi Gras Glitter is now in stock as well!