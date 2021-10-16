Another Suspect Arrested for June Shooting in Opelousas Park

Opelousas Police officials say that another arrest has been made in a shooting that happened back in June in North City Park.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, Jeremiah J. Noel was taken into custody by detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office as they were investigating a situation not related to the shooting at the park back in June.

Opelousas Police booked Noel into the jail Thursday on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone

Illegal use of weapons

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Terrorizing

Sheriff's deputies were investigating a threat of a violent crime when Noel ended up being arrested. He was arrested at a home on Angel Road.

KATC

Chief McClendon says he is thankful to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their help and to the citizens for giving them information. You can always report any crime to the Opelousas Police Department by calling 337-948-2500, or you can call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477). In addition, you can also download the P3 app on any mobile device to report information. All callers can remain anonymous.

