Another Suspect Arrested for June Shooting in Opelousas Park
Opelousas Police officials say that another arrest has been made in a shooting that happened back in June in North City Park.
According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, Jeremiah J. Noel was taken into custody by detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office as they were investigating a situation not related to the shooting at the park back in June.
Opelousas Police booked Noel into the jail Thursday on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone
- Illegal use of weapons
- Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Terrorizing
Sheriff's deputies were investigating a threat of a violent crime when Noel ended up being arrested. He was arrested at a home on Angel Road.
Chief McClendon says he is thankful to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their help and to the citizens for giving them information. You can always report any crime to the Opelousas Police Department by calling 337-948-2500, or you can call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477). In addition, you can also download the P3 app on any mobile device to report information. All callers can remain anonymous.
