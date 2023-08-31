LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is touting technology and help from their Real Time Crime Center to put two suspects behind bars after an armed robbery and carjacking overnight.

Hermosa Lane, google maps

It began just after 1:00 a.m. this morning (Thursday) when deputies were called to the 100 block of Hermosa Lane, which is near the Johnston Street/W. Broussard Road intersection. It's alleged 44-year-old Kerry Chaisson and 39-year-old Heather Guidry carried out the crimes.

This is when the Real Time Crime Center Agents went into action, helping deputies quickly intercept the stolen vehicle and Chaisson and Guidry near the 900 block of West Willow Street near the Martin Luther King Center.

900 block of West Willow Street, google maps

Chaisson has been charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Carjacking

Aggravated Flight

Resisting an Officer

Guidry has been charged with the following

Armed Robbery

Carjacking

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both Chaisson and Guidry were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.