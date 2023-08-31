Armed Robbers Caught After Stealing Car in Lafayette, Louisiana

Armed Robbers Caught After Stealing Car in Lafayette, Louisiana

Photo courtesy of scott-rodgerson-ffH_GkINfyY-unsplash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is touting technology and help from their Real Time Crime Center to put two suspects behind bars after an armed robbery and carjacking overnight.

Hermosa Lane, google maps
loading...

It began just after 1:00 a.m. this morning (Thursday) when deputies were called to the 100 block of Hermosa Lane, which is near the Johnston Street/W. Broussard Road intersection. It's alleged 44-year-old Kerry Chaisson and 39-year-old Heather Guidry carried out the crimes. 

Get our free mobile app

This is when the Real Time Crime Center Agents went into action, helping deputies quickly intercept the stolen vehicle and Chaisson and Guidry near the 900 block of West Willow Street near the Martin Luther King Center.

900 block of West Willow Street, google maps
loading...

Chaisson has been charged with the following:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Carjacking
  • Aggravated Flight
  • Resisting an Officer

Guidry has been charged with the following

  • Armed Robbery
  • Carjacking
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both Chaisson and Guidry were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Most Expensive AirBnb Stays in Lafayette

If you're looking for a staycation for yourself, or recommending a 5-star stay in Lafayette for friends and family, check out these short-term rentals.
Filed Under: Lafayette Crime
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL