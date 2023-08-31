Armed Robbers Caught After Stealing Car in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is touting technology and help from their Real Time Crime Center to put two suspects behind bars after an armed robbery and carjacking overnight.
It began just after 1:00 a.m. this morning (Thursday) when deputies were called to the 100 block of Hermosa Lane, which is near the Johnston Street/W. Broussard Road intersection. It's alleged 44-year-old Kerry Chaisson and 39-year-old Heather Guidry carried out the crimes.
This is when the Real Time Crime Center Agents went into action, helping deputies quickly intercept the stolen vehicle and Chaisson and Guidry near the 900 block of West Willow Street near the Martin Luther King Center.
Chaisson has been charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Carjacking
- Aggravated Flight
- Resisting an Officer
Guidry has been charged with the following
- Armed Robbery
- Carjacking
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Both Chaisson and Guidry were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.