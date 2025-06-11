Did you know The Beach Boys once played right here in Lafayette? Fans who were there still talk about it to this day. And on a day like today, as we remember Brian Wilson, we’re looking back at the night the California sound took over Blackham Coliseum.

A Beach Boys Concert… In Lafayette?

Today, as fans across the world remember Brian Wilson's life and legacy, it’s wild to think how many people right here in Acadiana don’t even realize the Beach Boys once played in Lafayette.

Yes—THE Beach Boys.

Pop Phenomenon Getty Images loading...

Thanks to a post in the Lafayette Memories Facebook group, folks were reminiscing about September 30, 1979, when the Beach Boys played a full show at Blackham Coliseum.

Lafayette Memories, Daily Advertiser Lafayette Memories, Daily Advertiser loading...

Sponsored by the USL Union Entertainment Committee, the concert was free for USL students and just $9 for general admission. The band’s lineup featured original legends like Brian, Dennis, Carl Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine.

And Lafayette showed up.

Facebook Memories Unlocked a Flood of Beach Boys Memories

The original post featured scanned articles from the Daily Advertiser—one promoting the show and another reviewing it the next day. That review described how the crowd (packed with college students and high schoolers) clapped, danced, and sang along the entire time. Even then, the writer noted that the “old magic” was still alive.

Get our free mobile app

The Facebook comments brought the whole thing back to life:

“My first concert!”

“I was close enough to touch Mike Love’s shoes.”

“I danced the entire time—I don’t think I sat down once.”

“I only went because it was free... but I left a fan for life.”

One user even recalled how Bruce Johnston sang I Write the Songs, a moment still stuck in his memory over 40 years later.

More Big Names Played Lafayette Than You’d Think

What’s even crazier? The Beach Boys weren’t the only iconic act to hit a Lafayette stage.

From Prince to Elton John, Kiss, and many others, Lafayette has quietly welcomed a surprising number of music legends, and it's surprising how many people don't always realize it. Some came through during their prime, others in surprise tour stops, but the memories live on thanks to stories passed down, dusty ticket stubs, and Facebook groups like Lafayette Memories.

Remembering Brian Wilson and That Soundtrack to Summer

With the recent news of Brian Wilson’s passing at 82, we had no choice but to dig up this moment. Wilson wasn’t just a member of the Beach Boys; he was the mind behind Pet Sounds, Good Vibrations, and decades of music that defined summer sounds and teenage fandom.

Seeing him live, even in a place like Lafayette, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many.

2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented By Shell - Day 1 Getty Images, Rick Diamond loading...

Maybe you were there. Maybe your parents were. Maybe you wish you could’ve seen it. But stories like this prove that even in a town like Lafayette, music history was being made, sometimes without us even realizing it.