Sorry Texas, Your Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in America Is Gone

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier.

The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every time I drive past it on the way to Florida my heart skips a beat.

The Alabama Buc-ee's is a whopping 53,254-square-feet which is more than 21 times the size of the average convenience store. It has over 120 fuel pumps, which means no matter the time of the year you will be able to fill up.

The craziest part about all of this is Buc-ee's hires on average about 250 workers. That's 250 jobs, which is a huge boost in any community. Since the opening of the Alabama store, Buc-ee's has opened stores in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina as well.

The Larget Buc-ee's Ever Is Just Days Away From Finally Opening.

According to Fox17, the massive gas station will open its doors along Interstate 40 in Crossville in June. Sevierville, Tennessee is about to see the biggest convenience store ever, yup even bigger than Texas. That means beaver nuggets for all in Tennessee. Yes, we encourage everyone to make the drive-in for Buc-ee's. The store will boast over 74,000 square feet of goodness.

This Means That New Braunfels is About to Lose Its Title of Biggest Buc-ee's in America.

New Braunfels is home to the largest Buc-ee's store at 66,335 square feet. The Texas convenience store is about 7,665 square feet short compared to the Tennessee store. So come June, it will lose it's title of biggest Buc-ee's in America.

