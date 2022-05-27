Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Checkpoint May 28

The Memorial Day holiday is coming up this weekend which means there will be a ton of folks hitting the road for a long holiday weekend.

More people on the road means that safety will be at the forefront for local law enforcement as they will be out in force to make sure the roadways are safe for you and your family and other travelers.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) along with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) are participating in the "Click It or Ticket" initiative this week and especially this weekend during the Memorial Day holiday.

According to Kayla Vincent with the CPSO,

This campaign includes the Memorial Day holiday, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. During this campaign, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint along with increased deputies on the road, aimed at targeting people not wearing their seatbelts. The seatbelt checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in the parish on Saturday, May 28.

Sgt. James Anderson with the LSP said,

Troopers will join forces with other law enforcement agencies to provide increased seat belt enforcement, especially at state borders. This is an effort to get motorists to wear seat belts and understand wearing a seat belt is the best defense against injury in the event of a crash.

So if you are going to be on the roadways this weekend, make sure to buckle up, designate a driver and stay aware while driving on the busy roadways during this upcoming holiday weekend.