Former two sport star, Bo Jackson, is known for his amazing football and baseball career. Jackson played for the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Royals before a nasty hip Injury during the NFL playoffs.

He will go down as arguably one of the best athletes of any generation, but it’s what he did off the field recently that has people talking about Bo again. Jackson donated $170,000 to pay for the funerals of the 19 Victims of the Uvalde shooting.

Jackson said the news touched his heart when it broke, and he wanted to help anyway he could. He tells ESPN that “it’s just not right for parents to have to burry their kids, it’s just not right.” Bo was heartbroken about the incident and took to Twitter to show his support for the Uvalde community.

The donation was made three days after the horrible incident took place, but Jackson stated, “we didn’t want media, no one knew we were there.” The Uvalde community will continue to heal and wonder "why?" for along time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by senseless mass violence.

