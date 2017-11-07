Body Found At Bertrand Drive Business

Lafayette Police are working a case to determine what happened to a person found deceased at a business on Bertrand Drive.

Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Corporal Karl Ratcliff says that police were called in after the body was found in a fenced-in area of a business in the 700 block of Bertrand Drive.

Ratcliff says it appears that the body had been there for some time before the discovery was made.

Why the person died, what were the circumstances surrounding the body being in that area, these are just some of the questions that police are working to answer.