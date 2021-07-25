Body Found Near Avery Island; Youngsville Man Arrested

A gruesome discovery on Avery Island Road in Iberia Parish has led to the arrest of a Youngsville man on obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance charges.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Parish deputies helped them in arresting Kent Broussard in connection with the case. He remains in the Iberia Parish Jail without bond.

Iberia deputies say they were called around 2 a.m. Sunday morning after someone found the body of a 56-year-old on the side of the road. Deputies are not releasing the woman's name pending the notification of her family. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of the woman's death.

Deputies did not say how Broussard knows the woman or how specifically he is connected to the case. However, they say further charges against Broussard are pending. The case remains under investigation.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car