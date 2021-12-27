Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville Plans to Open in March of 2022

The new year is coming and one local restaurant is hoping that 2022 is the year that they can officially open their doors again.

Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville has announced that they are eyeing a March 2022 opening date. The restaurant that took Acadiana by storm has been closed for about 10 months due to a small fire that took place on February 26, 2021. The fire started as a result of freshly laundered aprons and towels that were placed in the storeroom. The fire was a small, slow-burning fire that led to heavy smoke damage throughout the restaurant. The damage required a complete gutting of the restaurant’s interior.

Due to insurance issues, construction delays, labor shortages, and issues surrounding the pandemic and natural disasters that took place this past year construction has been a lot slower than was originally anticipated.

“I didn’t think it’d take this long, but it’s my first time with a fire so I’m finding out all the stuff that goes along with that, I don’t want to have to do this ever again but I’ve had good people on my side.” - Tony Robinson, Owner of Bourrée

Robinson is hopeful that the major construction will be finished by the end of the year so that they can get started on the smaller projects that will make the restaurant complete.

While Robinson is ready to get back into the daily grind of the restaurant business, he is most excited to see the customers again. He said that people continue to call and stop in to check on the progress so he is hopeful that the support they had before the fire will continue after the re-opening in March.

“You get a lot of calls and it means people are thinking about you. It makes you feel really good. I love when I get the calls. ... It makes you feel good about the interest that’s still there and that people are still remembering you, which you kind of worry about the longer you’re closed. You get worried that people will forget about you. The outpouring that we’ve gotten has been very positive,” Robinson said.

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette

Louisiana Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'