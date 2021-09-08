Breaux Bridge Football to Forfeit This Week’s Game

For the second week in a row, an Acadiana-area high school will forfeit a football game because of COVID-19 problems.

Last week, North Central High School forfeited its game against Mamou after the entire school was put on quarantine.

This week, Breaux Bridge High School will take a loss because COVID issues.

According to Breaux Bridge High head football coach Tank Lotief, Friday’s game against Catholic High of New Iberia is canceled because his entire team is quarantined. That quarantine could also force next week’s game against St. Martinville to be canceled.

“We’re definitely forfeiting this week and probably next week,” Lotief said. “We had two cases, and somebody decided to quarantine the whole team. So there you go.”

According to Lotief, the players’ quarantine started on Tuesday. Lotief says he still hasn’t received many details about the situation.

“It’s kinda weird,” Lotief said. “I don’t know what’s going on. I have questions myself.”

Under an LHSAA policy announced in August, any team that cancels a game because of COVID-related issues must forfeit that contest. As a result, Catholic High will be officially credited with a 2-0 victory over Breaux Bridge.

This is a developing story.

