Tree Causes Major Power Outage in Broussard and South Lafayette

BROUSSARD, La. – More than 2,000 residents and businesses across Broussard and parts of South Lafayette are without power after a tree reportedly fell on a transmission line Thursday morning.

Entergy confirmed the outage via its online outage map, which showed roughly 2,600 customers impacted.

The affected area stretches from just south of Lafayette Regional Airport, along U.S. 90 through Broussard, and into portions of St. Martin Parish.

Local Businesses Forced to Close

One impacted business is Ton’s Drive-In in Broussard, which had to close its doors for the day due to the outage.

Many local restaurants, shops, and offices were also disrupted, with some employees sent home or forced to pivot to alternate work arrangements.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Entergy crews are currently working to repair the damage and restore power as quickly as possible. The utility company has estimated that electricity could be restored by around 12:30 p.m., but, of course, this is subject to change depending on conditions at the scene.

Residents are encouraged to check Entergy’s outage map for real-time updates.

Stay Safe and Stay Updated

Officials have not reported any injuries related to the incident, but residents are reminded to avoid downed power lines and report any hazards immediately.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update this story as more information becomes available.

