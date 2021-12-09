Broussard Police Investigating Homicide

One person is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Broussard.

According to police, that shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Gustave and Leon Streets.

Nearby residents led officers to the ho me of the victim. When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Diondre Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, Williams died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified any suspects. The case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

