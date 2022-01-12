Burglary North of Church Point Has Investigators Asking for Tips

The people that own a building north of Church Point that was burglarized last week sure would like to have their equipment and tools returned.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's detectives say the burglary in the building happened on either Tuesday, January 4, or Wednesday, January 5. The items were taken after the suspect or suspects forced their way into the building.

Building Scene of Burglary Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

The thief or thieves made off with tools and several sheets of diamond plate metal. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are hoping someone remembers something from either of those nights where this happened in the 1300 block St. Margaret Road.

If you did see something, even the slightest details, you are asked to anonymously report the information to call Crime Stoppers by calling 337-789-TIPS (8477). If you prefer not to talk to anyone, you can also download the P3 app on any mobile device. It's another tool to use that is anonymous.

If you give authorities information, and your information leads to an arrest, you can receive reward money up to $1,000.

