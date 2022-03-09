Carencro Grandma Turns TikTok Star for Hilarious, but Serious Message [Video]

Carencro Grandma Turns TikTok Star for Hilarious, but Serious Message [Video]

@youwishiwasyourgranny Via TikTok

Have you heard of Acadiana's latest TikTok star yet? She's going viral for all of the right reasons...

@youwishiwasyourgranny Via TikTok
loading...

 

TikTok's youwishiwasyourgranny

Flora Young from Carencro, or @youwishiwasyourgranny as she's known by millions on TikTok, has been making funny, sweet, and lighthearted videos about a serious subject, and the internet is loving it.

Ms. Young's message is aimed at those who might be in abusive relationships, urging them to walk away.

She offers advice and hope because Flora Young knows firsthand how difficult it can be to get out of an abusive relationship.

Young tells KLFY.com -

"I was once married to a man who called me stupid every day. He destroyed my confidence. He thought he owned me.

For many years, I felt like an object in my marriage and not a partner. I was just a thing to him, and although I was never subject to physical violence, he was verbally abusive and it almost destroyed me."

 

@youwishiwasyourgrann Viay TikTok
loading...

 

As a mother of three, she says she always thought she would leave her abusive situation once the kids were grown.

Then one night, she realized for her and the kid's sake and safety, waiting any longer to leave wasn't an option.

She tells KLFY "The final straw was when he came home one night drunk and stood over my bed and told me he was going to kill me and the children."

 

@youwishiwasyourgrann Viay TikTok
loading...

 

By sharing her experiences on TikTok, Young is spreading hope to those who may be in the same situation she was in, and showing them how great life can be when you're with someone who truly loves you.

Although she's tackling a serious subject, Young does it in the most inspiring, sweet, and entertaining way possible.

Her story and videos have clearly struck a chord with folks, because to date Young has racked up over 5 million views and has over a quarter of a million TikTok followers.

You can see more of @youwishiwasyourgranny's videos on her TikTok page HERE.

Read more of her interview at KFLY.com.

@youwishiwasyourgranny #granny #youwishiwasyourgranny #grandmasoftiktok #ex #imoutherelivingtho #OutlanderChallenge ♬ original sound - destiny

@youwishiwasyourgranny #greenscreenvideo #yeah #granny #youwishiwasyourgranny #grandmasoftik #AlaskaAirCAREoke #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #TeamofTomorrow ♬ umm.. yeah - andrew

@youwishiwasyourgranny #youwishiwasyourgranny #granny #badnews #grandma #grandmasoftiktok #RufflesOwnYourRidges #ITriedItIPrimedIt #survivor #domesticabuseawareness ♬ original sound - Cory Asbury

@youwishiwasyourgranny #enddomesticviolence #domesticabuseawareness #survivor #granny #youwishiwasyourgranny #youllneverbealone ♬ eglitzy on ig -

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Carencro, tiktok
Categories: Local News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top