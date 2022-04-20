CDL Job Fair in New Iberia on April 27th

If you have a CDL but no job, or if you have a CDL and want a different job, an event in New Iberia is where you'll want to be.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is holding a Commercial Driver's License Job Fair in New Iberia on Thursday, April 27th. This job fair will feature companies looking to hire CDL drivers.

If you don't have a CDL but you'd like to earn one, there will be information about how to go about getting that done at this job fair.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting the CDL job fair at South Louisiana Community College, New Iberia campus, on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to the company, there is a great need for CDL drivers in the Acadiana area and this job fair is to encourage as many people as possible who have their CDL to apply for these jobs.

There are over 50 positions available from the companies that have, so far, signed up to take part in the job fair. The companies include:

Express Employment

Enterprise Products

Coca-Cola

Berard Transportation Inc.

Ernest P. Breaux Electrical

Quality Spectrum Transports

System Services Broadband

Dunham Price Group

If you do not have a CDL but would like to find out more information about getting one, there will be some representatives on hand at the event to guide you through the process.

Grants to attend one of the schools that train you for a commercial driver's license are available through Acadiana Workforce Solutions for those who qualify. It's possible that the grant will cover most, if not all of the cost of the schooling.

The SLCC is located at 908 Ember Drive in New Iberia, and the job fair will be held in its gymnasium.

For more information, contact Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-781-4697.

