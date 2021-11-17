It's a little unnerving to think about the things we don't see while we're safe and sound in our homes at night.

While we're asleep in our comfy beds, doorbell video is keeping a sharp eye on the world outside our homes. In this interesting video, one man's doorbell video seemingly has a sharp eye on the world outside of our world as well.

In 2021, it seems like our every move is caught on video by something. With 24-hour video rolling everywhere, some pretty interesting, unexplainable things are also being caught on video.

UFO Caught On Doorbell Camera

43-year-old Matt Doughty from Hertfordshire in England recently caught what he believes is a triangular-shaped UFO over his house.

"Matt Doughty was watching TV with his friend Kevin Barritt last month when his phone pinged with a notification from his smart doorbell, warning something was outside his front door.

The 43-year-old then played the captured footage and was amazed as he watched the eerie scene unfold, with an unidentified flying object gliding through the sky with three bright lights beaming through the darkness."

In the video, you see three lights behind the tree in Doughty's front yard, all equally and consistently distanced from each other, traveling in the sky.

The three lights appear to be connected to a singular craft, but it should certainly be considered that the lights could be independent of each other.

Doughty quickly contacted his father who is an aviation buff to research to find out if there was any airplane activity on record that night. According to an online flight tracker, Doughty's father says there was “no plane traffic” on record as reported by brobible.com.

It seems like reported UFO activity is on the rise around the U.S. and the globe. Is it because there really is increased activity, or is it just that 24-hour video surveillance is capturing and showing us things that have always been around, but we just weren't looking?

What do you think is going on in the video below? Drones? Military aircraft? Illusion?

