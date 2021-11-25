City of Franklin to Lower Iconic Lamppost from Top of 7 Story Courthouse

New York Times Square may drop their ball on New Year's Eve, but the folks down in St. Mary Parish, do it a little differently.

The St. Mary Parish Courthouse, built between 1967 and 1968, was and still is to this day considered a very large complex (7 stories) for such a small town. But it's perfect for the New Year's Eve tradition the city has begun.

For the second year, beginning at 6 pm on New Year's Eve, the City of Franklin will begin its celebration in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square. Food vendors will line the Square as the main sound stage will kick off with the top entertainment Acadiana has to offer through the countdown to midnight.

In the final minute of 2021, one of Franklin. Louisiana's iconic Victorian lampposts will be lowered from the 7-story St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

Ed Verdin

DJ Fab, Krossfyre and others will be part of Franklin Louisiana's New Year's Eve celebration. (Entertainment is still being booked.)

Ed Verdin

Franklin is in the midst of a very energized Revitalization Movement thanks to Mayor Eugene Foulcard. Since March of 2020 through the pandemic, Franklin has opened more than 30 new businesses

On Small Business Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10 am the City will hold a Grand Opening/Memorial Celebration for the new Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park on its Nationally-Accredited Main Street. A statue and stage will be dedicated to the late Mayci Breaux who was killed in the Grand Theatre shooting in Lafayette, La. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra string trio will be performing during the ceremony.

In addition, the City of Franklin through Franklin Foundation Hospital will soon be the site of a $19 million dollar wellness center to rival the wellness center endorsed by the Manning Family in Thibodaux, La.

"Christmas on the Bayou" in Franklin, Louisiana

Ed Verdin

"Christmas Under the Lampposts" events and "Christmas on the Bayou" lighting display draw thousands of visitors across Acadiana with more than 1 million lights on display along the Historic Bayou Teche in Franklin. Beginning Dec 4 events are planned all day ending with the lighting ceremony at 6 pm.