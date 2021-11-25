City of Franklin to Lower Iconic Lamppost from Top of 7 Story Courthouse
In the final minute of 2021, one of Franklin. Louisiana's iconic Victorian lampposts will be lowered from the 7-story St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
DJ Fab, Krossfyre and others will be part of Franklin Louisiana's New Year's Eve celebration. (Entertainment is still being booked.)
Franklin is in the midst of a very energized Revitalization Movement thanks to Mayor Eugene Foulcard. Since March of 2020 through the pandemic, Franklin has opened more than 30 new businesses
On Small Business Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10 am the City will hold a Grand Opening/Memorial Celebration for the new Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park on its Nationally-Accredited Main Street. A statue and stage will be dedicated to the late Mayci Breaux who was killed in the Grand Theatre shooting in Lafayette, La. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra string trio will be performing during the ceremony.
In addition, the City of Franklin through Franklin Foundation Hospital will soon be the site of a $19 million dollar wellness center to rival the wellness center endorsed by the Manning Family in Thibodaux, La.
"Christmas on the Bayou" in Franklin, Louisiana
"Christmas Under the Lampposts" events and "Christmas on the Bayou" lighting display draw thousands of visitors across Acadiana with more than 1 million lights on display along the Historic Bayou Teche in Franklin. Beginning Dec 4 events are planned all day ending with the lighting ceremony at 6 pm.