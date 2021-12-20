Comedian Josh Pray Lists 5 Reasons Why Lafayette, LA Should Be in Your Travel Plans

There's just something special about Lafayette, LA, and comedian Josh Pray wants the world to know about it.

Pray is a comedian, actor, event host, and inspirational speaker. His official website describes a passionate, creative professional who believes in putting his "skills and innovation at the forefront" of his work. He was in town for a show at Club 337 at The Doubletree on Pinhook.

Well, that work was on display as he took five minutes out of his day to let people know why Lafayette, LA was a place that they HAD to put in their travel plans.

I have no idea who fed this man, housed this man, or gave him any inkling of our south Louisiana love and hospitality but Pray went on a hilariously long rant about why Lafayette, LA is an amazing place to visit. Before we get to his viral video, let's look at his top 5.

1. Everyone is "sneaky" nice.

Unsplash, Naassom Azevedo

Pray was so shocked by how nice people were in Lafayette that he suspected that it may have all been a "facade" (or someone was trying to steal his kidney, lol) but the truth is, folks here will really treat strangers better than they treat their own sometimes. While we may not be the nicest people on earth, it was a major upgrade from Pray's home state of Florida or anywhere else his work has taken him thus far.

2. He REALLY likes boudin.

Facebook via The Best Stop

We'll give him a pass for his pronunciation, but Pray described boudin as something he would sprinkle on the body of "the next person who he decides to be intimate with." Based on his description, he had boudin at Dwyer's in Downtown Lafayette. While some may argue that there are far better boudin selections in the region to represent South LA, Pray was sold on the boudin he had with his breakfast and there may be a Loveworks endorsement in the making.

3. He noticed our roads were trash.

Unsplash, Sean Foster

While there are plenty of four-letter words that we used to describe the roads here in Acadiana, it took Pray less than 48 hours to notice how jacked up our streets are. The plus side is, he says that these roads basically ensure that you'll never leave Lafayette because every turn takes you back to where you started. That's a plus, right?

4. Our accents make us all "sound the same."

Unsplash, Alexis Brown

Pray described Lafayette as the "most culturally inclusive city" that he's ever visited based on the fact that he couldn't tell anyone apart. Not by voice, not by values, not by their interests, or anything else that usually separates people in a cultural fashion. I can't speak on the places that Pray has visited, but from the outside looking in, we've got a lot more in common than we have differences here in Lafayette.

5. Lafayette is the most "safest, dangerous-looking city."

The Lion Has Seen, Wikipedia, Creative Commons

You should never judge a book by its cover, and that's what Pray quickly learned about Lafayette. He said that areas that appeared to be sketchy would actually turn out to be nice areas where people were walking dogs or jogging. Pray said that every time he thought he was in a tough neighborhood or an area where he felt "it could go down," he ended up seeing beautiful people doing beautiful things (and apparently smelling amazing while they were at it.)

You've seen Pray's top 5 reasons why everyone should visit Lafayette, LA but there is nothing like hearing it in his own (hilarious) words. His video has been shared nearly 6,000 times over the weekend with over 1,000 comments.

Share this one with all your Lafayette friends and hit up tourism to let them know we may have a new spokesperson.

Thank you, Josh Pray. We hope to see you again soon!