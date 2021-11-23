Crowley Police: Man Hits Two Women With Shovel, Later Dies While in Custody

A crazy but sad story unfolded in Acadia Parish on Sunday evening.

Crowley Police say a man died while in their custody over the weekend after he had been detained in connection due to a domestic incident outside a home on Avenue A.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Avenue around 7:15 pm on Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a male suspect had been repeatedly hitting two women in the face with a shovel. Officers were able to detain the suspect while other officers rushed to the aid of both women who had visible injuries.

While waiting for emergency aid to arrive, Broussard said that officers noticed the suspect was not moving and was unresponsive.

"When they checked for a pulse, there wasn't any and he died right there," Broussard said.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been made public nor has his cause of death been determined.

“We don’t know if he was under the influence of a narcotic or something else, but his irrational behavior prior to his death is of concern,” Broussard added.

Both women were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and as of Monday afternoon, both are expected to make full recoveries.