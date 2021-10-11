Crowley Rice Festival Is Coming This Weekend October 14-17
The 84th annual International Rice Festival or as most people know it as the Crowley Rice Festival is coming your way this weekend beginning on Thursday, October 14th.
The festival is filled with three days full of local, regional, and national entertainment on two separate stages. That's right, they have two separate stages with live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Starting on Thursday, October 14th, and running through Saturday, October 16th, you will have the opportunity to see 21 different artists perform live.
Here is the lineup for both stages.
Stage One:
Thursday, October 14th, 2021
6:30 PM-7:45 PM ---LEROY THOMAS
8:15 PM-9:30 PM ---CUPID
10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT:-- BAG OF DONUTS
Friday, October 15th
3:00 PM-5:00 PM --- FREDDIE PATE
5:30 PM-7:00 PM ---CLAY CORMIER
7:30 PM-9:30 PM ---SPANK THE MONKEY
10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --- WAYNE TOUPS
Saturday, October 16th
5:00 PM-7:00 PM ---PAYTON BROUSSARD
7:30 PM-9:30 PM ---GYTH RIGDON
10:30 PM -MIDNIGHT ---FRANK FOSTER
On the second stage at the festival, they will have a ton of more musical acts performing. Here is the lineup for the second stage:
Thursday, October 14th
6:30 PM-8:00 PM -- BUBBA HEBERT
8:30 PM-10:00 PM--- SIDE SHOW
10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --CHRIS ARDOIN
Friday, October 15th
3:30 PM-5:30 PM --- BASIN STREET BAND
6:00 PM-7:30 PM ---COLBY LATIOLAIS
8:00 PM-9:30 PM --- GENO DELAFOSE
10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT ---NIK-L-BEER
Saturday October 16th
12:30 PM-2:00 PM ---DONNY BROUSSARD
5:30 PM-7:30:PM ---CHUBBY CARRIER
8:00 PM-9:30 PM ---LOUISIANA RED
10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --- JAMIE BERGERON
So make plans to go this weekend. For more info, you can click the link below.
