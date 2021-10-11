Crowley Rice Festival Is Coming This Weekend October 14-17

The 84th annual International Rice Festival or as most people know it as the Crowley Rice Festival is coming your way this weekend beginning on Thursday, October 14th.

The festival is filled with three days full of local, regional, and national entertainment on two separate stages. That's right, they have two separate stages with live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Starting on Thursday, October 14th, and running through Saturday, October 16th, you will have the opportunity to see 21 different artists perform live.

Here is the lineup for both stages.

Stage One:

Thursday, October 14th, 2021

6:30 PM-7:45 PM ---LEROY THOMAS

Leroy Thomas (Photo provided by Leroy Thomas)

8:15 PM-9:30 PM ---CUPID

10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT:-- BAG OF DONUTS

Bag Of Donuts (Photo Provided by Jerry Christopher)

Friday, October 15th

3:00 PM-5:00 PM --- FREDDIE PATE

5:30 PM-7:00 PM ---CLAY CORMIER

7:30 PM-9:30 PM ---SPANK THE MONKEY

10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --- WAYNE TOUPS

Photo provided by Wayne Toups

Saturday, October 16th

5:00 PM-7:00 PM ---PAYTON BROUSSARD

7:30 PM-9:30 PM ---GYTH RIGDON

Gyth Rigdon Finale (Youtube)

10:30 PM -MIDNIGHT ---FRANK FOSTER

Frank Foster via YouTube

On the second stage at the festival, they will have a ton of more musical acts performing. Here is the lineup for the second stage:

Thursday, October 14th

6:30 PM-8:00 PM -- BUBBA HEBERT

8:30 PM-10:00 PM--- SIDE SHOW

10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --CHRIS ARDOIN

Facebook, Chris Ardoin

Friday, October 15th

3:30 PM-5:30 PM --- BASIN STREET BAND

6:00 PM-7:30 PM ---COLBY LATIOLAIS

8:00 PM-9:30 PM --- GENO DELAFOSE

Geno Delafose (Facebook.com/Genodelafose)

10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT ---NIK-L-BEER

Saturday October 16th

12:30 PM-2:00 PM ---DONNY BROUSSARD

5:30 PM-7:30:PM ---CHUBBY CARRIER

Getty Images

8:00 PM-9:30 PM ---LOUISIANA RED

10:00 PM -MIDNIGHT --- JAMIE BERGERON

(Photo by Mike Soileau)

So make plans to go this weekend. For more info, you can click the link below.