Nothing ever just disappears from the internet.

Back in 2021, Chris Crawford posted a photo of his 14-year-old son at work and the internet is still reacting to it.

In the viral post, Crawford says that his son was working at Burger King, part-time, to save up for a car.

The father would also note that while other kids were out having fun for the summer, his son was hard at work.

Here's what the viral post said.

"HUGE shout out to this kid of mine, 14 years old and has a PT job at Burger King, not only does he work every day he can including weekends when most kids are out enjoying their summer he goes in early and stays late almost every time he works, he loves every minute of it. Making his own money, saving for a car, being responsible in his decisions, becoming a respectable young man!!! I couldn’t be more proud of him! Some of y’all lazy, grown ass people out there should take notes!!! #prouddad"

Now, let's look at what some had to say about the dad and his son at work.

Cherie Friedman said, "Very proud we need more young people like him. I worked with many teens who didn't want to do a dang thing. Congratulations dad n mom for raising a hard working dedicated, handsome, smart motivated young man."

Zack Warnick commented, "This is pretty pathetic, Chris. Let the kid have a normal childhood while he can. He only gets to grow up once and now he’s missed an entire summer making chump change and Missing out on what could have been a chance to grow socially."

Kanishka Rustom would go on to say, "When your kid abandons you in a home for the elderly, remember, you earned it."

