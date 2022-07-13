We love stories like this.

The Lafayette Fire Department recently teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill a young boy's wish.

Eli, the young boy, wished for a playground set and a large red fire truck, and he recently got both.

Make-A-Wish provided the young boy with a playset and the Lafayette Fire Dept provided the Big Red Fire Truck.

Eli's wishes were granted and by the look on his face, you can tell that he greatly appreciated all that was delivered to him.

We applaud all who made this day for Eli so special and we hope that it's a day he'll never forget.

Check out some of the photos from Eli's big day.

