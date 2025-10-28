(Jena, Louisiana) - A nine-year-old boy is recovering from a severe burn after he reportedly fell asleep near a charging device that got tangled in the necklace he was wearing.

WDSU reports that Lauren Morrow woke up to her child screaming after the necklace he had worn to bed got tangled in the charging device and caught fire.

Morrow's son, Ashtyn, suffered burns to his neck and hand. After rushing to their son's room in their house, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, but because of the severity of the burns, Ashtyn and his family were transported to a burn unit in Shreveport.

Lauren said the burns were so bad on her son that she could not look at them, and now they want other parents to be aware of the danger of leaving charging devices in kids' beds.

Devices can heat up while charging, so never fall asleep with a device charging, as they can catch fire and/or burn you while heating up near or under you. Some even suggest not charging your devices at night while asleep; charge all devices while they are monitored.

Fire Safety Tips

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that you don't charge your devices under a pillow, on your bed, on a couch, or in a location that's exposed to direct sunlight.

Morrow says that while her child suffered severe burns to his neck, she is fortunate that they are not planning a funeral, but this freak accident has really hurt her.

We hope that this unfortunate story reminds you to never fall asleep with devices, charging or not, in your bed. As a matter of fact, I encourage you to share this story with others so they are reminded of the dangers of falling asleep while a mobile device is charging.