Deck the Halls – A Christmas Tour of Homes

Have you ever wanted to get a close-up and personal view of the inside of some of the nicest homes in Acadiana? Well, here's your chance - all while helping a great cause.

Deck the Halls: A Christmas Home Tour is happening on Dec. 5. It's a holiday-themed fundraiser that supports the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra's programs. The self-guided tour allows you to view the inside of four stunning homes in the famed Le Triomphe subdivision in Broussard.

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Families are welcome and encouraged to attend, and guests will enjoy sips of champagne and hot chocolate, a photo booth, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, and Christmas music performed by the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASYO).

This is the perfect time to get great holiday decorating ideas, to see kitchens and baths that might give you the inspiration for your next home update and help the ASYO, all at the same time!

The cost to attend is $45 for adults and $10 for children, and you can buy your tickets at the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Deck the Halls page on their website.

The Executive Director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra loves how special this fundraiser truly is: beautiful holiday music, performed by members of the AYSO, in a beautiful holiday setting. “Deck the Halls is special among the other fundraising events that ASO hosts throughout the year, not only because the setting provides that warm and cheerful Christmas feeling we all look for in a holiday-themed event, but also because it highlights the talents of the Youth Orchestra and creates a space for the young musicians to shine,” Baker says. “It’s so much fun to watch these young musicians perform in an upscale, adult setting, without the accompaniment of adult musicians, because you can tell it really builds their confidence and provides a sense of accomplishment.”

Deck the Halls is an annual fundraising event for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, directly benefiting Acadiana Symphony Preparatory and Youth Orchestras – ASO’s highly-celebrated training program for young orchestra musicians.

This program helps the youth of Acadiana in so many ways. Participants in the preparatory and youth orchestras are required to audition, and they train and practice throughout the school year to refine their skills and prepare for performances with the adult Symphony, as well as Deck the Halls. Timing, patience, responsibility, agility, music, volunteerism - it's all taught, and learned, through AYSO.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra relies on the vital support of the community to continue its mission and provide music education and exceptional music experiences to Lafayette.

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

ASO can't do it alone, though; there are lots of people who know how important the symphony is to any community. Deck the Halls is presented by the Eddy Knight Family Foundation, and sponsored by Jeanie and Steve Domingue, Home Bank, Bradley Moreau Title, The Gen Group, and Acadiana Security Plus.

Make it a family night, make it a date night, make it a night of holiday cheer - whatever the occasion, make it to Deck the Halls, and make a difference in the community.

