Delectable Delights Await at Louisiana PoBoys

The Eat Lafayette program began seventeen years ago as a way for local restauranteurs to highlight their scrumptious food.

One of the gentlemen who put the program together wanted to have it as a reminder to local consumers that delicious food can be found at local restaurants even if those restaurants don't have a huge advertising budget to tell the world about it. Chain restaurants often can have that advantage over local eateries.

Since the beginning of the program, which offered only around a dozen restaurants, the Eat Lafayette program has grown significantly over the years to feature close to a hundred restaurants this year.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana PoBoys

I was fortunate enough to get a chance to head over to Louisiana PoBoys on Johnston Street to sample some of their food. While I am very familiar with their tasty shrimp poboys, I had never ventured out to try anything different, but last week I got the chance.

Photo courtesy of Lance Leblanc Eat Lafayette

The owner served us some incredible food. In addition to their wonderful poboys, they offer traditional chicken and sausage gumbo that has a delicious roux. The bowl of gumbo will fill you up for sure and satisfy your love for gumbo but don't miss out on the catfish.

Photo courtesy of Lance Leblanc Eat Lafayette

I love fried catfish, and I know of only a few places that cook it to perfection, and Louisiana PoBoys is one of them. The seasoning on the catfish has a hint of heat, but it's the flavors in their season that make the catfish so delicious. Do yourself a favor, order the catfish. It comes with fries, a side salad, and hushpuppies. They understand how to season food, and it's also reflected in their hushpuppies.

Photo courtesy of Lance Leblanc Eat Lafayette

One of the things on the menu at Louisiana PoBoys made me wonder, what is this all about? I was amazed. Hamburger salad anyone? I bet you're wondering, what is she talking about? You might think they might not go together, but trust me they do! This salad is not only delicious, but if you're on a low-carb delight it's like you get to cheat with a hamburger and not have to pay the price. You should check out Louisiana PoBoys because you're going to love the food too.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana PoBoys

Want a hamburger? No problem! Look at this delicious hamburger with bacon! Yummy!

Photo courtesy of Lance Leblanc Eat Lafayette

Also, as part of the Eat Lafayette campaign, Louisiana PoBoys is one of the passport stops that when you do a check-in, you have a chance to win a three-night stay in Nashville for two people.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana PoBoys

When you get a chance to visit Louisiana PoBoys, make sure you tell Chuck "Hello". What a great time and great food.