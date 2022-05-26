Chef Competitors Announced for Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has announced which chefs will be competing for the coveted title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. That title will be determined at the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to be held in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 7th at the Cajundome.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The Cook-Off is a presentation of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and their mission is to make sure that Louisiana seafood finds its way into the diets and lifestyles of more and more Americans each year. And throughout its 15-year run, the Seafood Cook-Off competition has done just that.

Just last year the King of Louisiana Seafood was actually a chef who plies his trade in Bozeman Montana of all places. Now that chef, Tory McPhail, was a former Executive Chef at Commander's Palace in New Orleans. So, you can see the "business model" of the completion works brilliantly. Here we have a master chef with ties to Louisiana sharing the gospel of Louisiana seafood with patrons in the Big Sky Country.

saltandpepper2taste.com saltandpepper2taste.com loading...

For this year's competition, a dozen chefs were chosen. Two of those chefs are from the Acadiana area. They are Karlos Knott of Bayou Teche Brewing and Cajun Saucer based in Arnaudville and Joshua Spell of Fezzo's Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Crowley. Both Knott and Spell are first time competitors in the event.

If you'd like to read a brief bio and backstory on each of the competitors, you can find that here. But here is a Cliff's Notes version of who was selected. Thanks to KATC TV for compiling the list.

Ryan Cashio; Cajun House & Catering, LLC; Laplace (First-time Competitor)

Amanda Cusey; The Villa Harlequin; Lake Charles (First-time Competitor)

Russell Davis; Eliza Restaurant & Bar and JED’S Local Louisiana Po’boys; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)

David Dickensauge; Tsunami; Baton Rouge (Competed in 2014, 2015)

Ben Fidelak; Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches (Competed in 2017, 2020)

Ryan Gaudet; Spahr’s Seafood; Des Allemands (Competed in 2015, 2016)

Kyle Hudson; Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)

Karlos Knott; Bayou Teche Brewing & Cajun Saucer; Arnaudville (First-time Competitor)

Brett Monteleone; Junior’s on Harrison; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans (Competed in 2016, 2019, 2020)

Joshua Spell; Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse & Oyster Bar; Crowley (First-time Competitor)

Grant Wallace; Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

The requirements for a chef to be considered in the cook-off are this. They must be an Executive Chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant. That restaurant must be a member of the Louisiana Restaurant Association as well.

Staff Photo/Jill's Recipes Staff Photo/Jill's Recipes loading...

Again, this year's competition will culminate at the Cajundome in Lafayette on June 7th. Yes, the public is invited as the competition is part of the Taste of Eat Lafayette promotion as well. In other words, y'all come because there will be free samples for you to enjoy.

Who knows maybe a new seafood dish will inspire a brand new festival, we have room on the calendar for another festival, right?