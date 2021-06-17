Eat Lafayette’s ‘Louisiana Seafood Cookoff’ June 22

Lafayette Travel's "Eat Lafayette" has partnered with Louisiana's lieutenant governor to bring back "Taste of Eat Lafayette, the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff".

Last year's event was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, so this year's event is much anticipated; people are ready to party!

The President/CEO of Lafayette Travel, Ben Berthelot, says that the event helps showcase the reason people visit Louisiana: the food. People connect to each other and to their cultural roots through cuisine, and visitors from outside Acadiana sure do like ours.

Eat Lafayette

30 locally-owned restaurants will be offering up their signature dishes at the Cajundome Convention Center on Tuesday, June 22nd, with the backdrop of the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff on the big stage. All of the past winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff will be competing for this year's coveted title of Louisiana's King (or Queen) of Seafood and, of course, the accompanying bragging rights.

Some of the restaurants participating in the event include:

Alesi's Pizza

Antoni's Italian Cafe

Best Stop

Blu Basil

Bon Temps Grill

La Cuisine de Maman

Mae Sone Noodle House

The Point Seafood and Steak House

Sandra's Health Food Store

Tchoup's MIDCITY Smokehouse

Tim's Kitchen

Villager's Cafe'

The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the EatLafayette website.

YouTube

Tickets to the event are $25 and are available through the Eat Lafayette website by clicking this link.

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed