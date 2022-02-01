Domino’s Wants to Tip You When It Comes to Getting Your Pizza

This is really cool.

Like so many other businesses, Domino's Pizza is feeling the effects of the current labor shortage across the country.

With that said, the pizza company is running a promotion that will tip you if you pick up your own pizza order.

Domino's will tip you $3 as a way to say "Thank You" for understanding their current situation/driver shortage.

Just recently we had Domino's Pizza deliver dinner to us and they were late. The young lady delivering apologized and explained the shortage to me, which I totally understood.

The "promotion" runs from now through May 22nd and you must claim the tip when you order via the website or app. No, the $3 will not come off of your current order.

The $3 tip will be sent via a code and then it will be used for your future order, the following week.

So yes, you'll have to CARRY OUT your order twice to receive this generous "tip" from the pizza company.