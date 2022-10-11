Donald Trump Jr. Endorses Jeff Landry In Louisiana Governor’s Race

Last week, Jeff Landry announced he was running for Governor of Louisiana to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.

The announcement came via video first released to NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL and featured Landry's voice over an array of citizens before saying "I'm not running for Governor. We're running for Governor."

With the announcement, Landry became the first candidate to officially announce his 2023 gubernatorial bid.

On Monday, Landry received a major national endorsement.

Donald Trump, Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, touted Landry's conservative bona fides. He called Landry a "strong conservative, who will take on out-of-control crime, fix broken schools & bring common sense back to Louisiana" and added that he "will make Louisiana great again!!!"

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were spotted at Landry's annual alligator hunt. At that hunt, several people were spotted wearing "Team Landry Governor" apparel, which was seen as a soft launch of his campaign.

Landry, according to a statement put out by Trump Jr., would “never back down to the woke liberal radicals trampling on our conservative values at every turn.”

Currently completing his second term as Attorney General, Landry is expected to face State Treasurer John Schroder and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

“I’m proud to endorse my friend Jeff Landry to be the next governor of Louisiana,” Trump Jr. said. “He has a strong record of always putting Louisiana and America first. Louisiana is one of the greatest states in the union, but sadly liberal leadership and policies have failed it. Crime is out of control across the state, and New Orleans now has the highest murder rate of any city in the entire country. It’s time for a change.”

